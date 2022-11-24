The BDN Editorial Board operates independently from the newsroom, and does not set policies or contribute to reporting or editing articles elsewhere in the newspaper or on bangordailynews.com.

Black Friday, Small Business Saturday and the holiday shopping season in general are always a critical time for retailers, including local merchants. That remains true this year as businesses continue to manage COVID and its consequences, while consumers deal with rising costs for fuel, food and other essentials.

Holiday spending is predicted to grow this holiday season, but by a smaller amount than last year, according to the National Retail Federation.

Shopping local — buying from stores and makers in your community — has become a catchy phrase. But this year especially, buying items that are on local store shelves or made just for you isn’t just good for the Maine economy, it may be the only way you’ll have gifts for family and friends in time for the holidays.

Supply- chain woes, which are affected by storms, China’s COVID policies and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, just to name a few of the forces at play here, continue to plague many manufacturers and retailers this year.

Shopping local won’t eliminate all of these problems, but it can avoid some of them.

The message to prioritize local vendors in your holiday shopping cannot be stressed enough again this holiday season. While online and retail giants like Amazon and Walmart did OK during the pandemic, many of America’s small businesses suffered — with thousands nationwide closing their doors for good.

“Maine retailers employ more than 80,000 Mainers during the holiday season, and during the early days of the pandemic, we saw Maine people strongly support their locally owned retailers. Since then, we’ve seen that support continue, and people have realized that your locally owned businesses need support year-round, and not just on Small Business Saturday,” Curtis Picard, the president and CEO of the Retail Association of Maine, said in an email to the Bangor Daily News editorial board.

“It’s been a challenging few years for all businesses, and this year is no different with inflation, and continued workforce challenges. However, we are hopeful for a strong holiday season,” he added.

There is yet another reason for Maine shoppers to target their holiday spending toward local businesses when they can: Nearly half the money spent at local shops, restaurants and other businesses is recirculated locally, according to the American Independent Business Alliance. That’s compared with just 14 cents of every dollar spent at a big-box chain.

No matter where or when people shop in the coming weeks, they should do so as safely as possible. When shopping in person, follow public health guidelines and requirements. Consider wearing a mask and keeping your distance from other people, and keep your hands clean.

Shoppers should also remember that, as businesses have adapted during the pandemic, buying online and picking up in the store or using curbside pickup may be available options that allow you to support local businesses while limiting in-person contact.

Many consumers may be more comfortable shopping online than in crowded stores. People should explore options from Maine-based online retailers. Sites like Maine Open Online and Black Owned Maine can help connect shoppers to Maine businesses from the comfort of their own home.

“Please consider buying from these merchants who are facing huge losses and a daunting future,” the Maine Open Online site reads. “Give them extra care and patience as it is likely one person packing and shipping your product.”

Also remember this remains a tough economic time for many Americans and many Mainers. Buying gifts at such a time may not be in the cards for some people, and there is no shame in that. If you’re able to, try to reward your local businesses this holiday season by shopping small and shopping safely.