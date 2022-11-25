MACHIAS — The Machias Bay Area Chamber of Commerce will kick off the Christmas season on Saturday, Dec 3.

Santa will be visiting the historic Station 1898 (MBACC building) at 2 Kilton Lane in Machias from 12 until 3 p.m. Plenty of opportunities for parents to take pictures and each child will be given a wrapped gift. Refreshments will be served.

The Machias Christmas Parade of Lights will begin at 4 p.m. The parade route will begin at Machias Memorial High School continue down Court St, making a right turn onto Broadway Street then a left onto Colonial Way and another left onto Main St. The parade will then continue down Main Street over the dike to the Varney Agency parking lot. Note: The Parade lineup is at 3:30 p.m. and all are invited to join.

There will be cash prizes for the best first, second and third-place floats. Voting will be based on the Christmas theme, uniqueness, and the size of the smile it gets. Can your business or organization host a float or march in the parade?

Following the parade at approximately 5:30 p.m., there will be the lighting of the

Danny Manchester Memorial Tree in front of the Machias Bay Area Chamber

building. Please join us to honor Danny a tireless supporter of the community and former lobsterman.

For more information, contact Ryan or Sandi Malagara at 207-271-1499, email

sandi.malagara@gmail.com or stop by the Crows Nest Shops – at 125 Dublin St. Machias.