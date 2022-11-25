Midcoast Nursing Circle will have its first Rockland-based monthly meeting on Sunday, Dec. 4 at the Good Tern Cafe, 750 Main Street in Rockland, from 2 to 3 p.m. The group welcomes expectant and nursing families of all stripes with their nurslings of all ages, bottle and/or breastfed. Light refreshments will be provided.

The gathering is facilitated by Lulu Churchill with occasional input from other experts. Lulu completed her certification in Lactation Management through the Center for Breastfeeding at the Healthy Children Project, and is the mother of two little ones. For more information, contact Heather Hynd, Good Tern Co-op: Rockland, ME 04841 goodtern@goodtern.coop or 207-594-8822 or Lulu at natureshandmaine@gmail.com.