CAMDEN — PAWS Animal Adoption Center in Camden invites the public to its series of events this holiday season. The online 50/50 Raffle for the Animals runs from through Dec. 7. The online Auction for the Animals event runs through Dec. 4 with hundreds of items to bid on. The series of festive events culminates with the Tinsel & Tails Gala and Silent Auction on Thursday, Dec. 1 at 5:30 p.m. at 16 Bay View in Camden.

PAWS has continued to take in hundreds of displaced dogs and cats, while adding new services to support families struggling with hospitalization, domestic violence, job loss, and other negative effects of the pandemic.

“We will always be there for our community, but we can’t do it without their support. Our holiday events are by far the most important fundraisers of the year for our shelter.” PAWS Executive Director Shelly Butler noted.

“We hope to raise $65,000 this year. The impact these events have on our ability to provide care and support for the animals and our community of the pet owners we serve is immense,” she explained.

The Auction for the Animals Online bidding, Nov. 24 through Dec. 4, will offer hundreds of items from local businesses including items for both large and small budgets. Whether it is a 2-night stay in an Executive Suite overlooking the harbor that you are after or a gift card to your loved one’s favorite local store for their stocking, the PAWS online Auction for the Animals has something for everyone.

PAWS will be selling 50/50 Raffle Tickets for the Animals online through Dec. 7. The one lucky winner will walk away with a jackpot worth 50 percent of the ticket sales. Last year’s lucky winner won $4,000 for their holiday spending!

The Tinsel & Tails Holiday Gala & Silent Auction on Dec. 1 at 16 Bay View in Camden on Thursday, Dec. 1 at 5:30 p.m. will be an evening of holiday fun to celebrate with friends. This year’s event offers complimentary wine, elegant appetizers, live music, a short presentation, and a silent auction with items exclusive to this event, including items from Michael Good, Etienne Perret, & Margo Moore. Tickets are $100 and limited to just 100 individuals, so be sure to purchase them before they sell out.

All net proceeds benefit the animals at PAWS, providing food, shelter, community support services, preventative care, adoption, and in many cases, life-saving veterinary care and most importantly, love.

For more information or to purchase raffle and event tickets for these fundraisers, follow PAWS on Facebook at www.facebook.com/pawsanimaladoptioncenter or visit their website at www.pawsadoption.org.

Schultz Retirement Income Solutions presents this year’s PAWS Auction for the Animals & Tinsel & Tails Gala, joined by 16 Bay View, Smiling Cow, P.G. Willey, David & Felicia Feldman, Hazel’s Take-out, Marshall Wharf Brewing Co., Cellardoor Winery, The Green Store, & Bowen’s Tavern.

Established in 1974, the mission of PAWS Animal Adoption Center is to provide care for homeless dogs and cats until they can be placed in permanent, responsible homes while promoting humane values in our community through outreach and educational programs.