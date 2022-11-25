The necks may be red, but the music is pure gold!

BANGOR — The “3 Redneck Tenors”, top finalists on “America’s Got Talent,” are bringing their holiday “Christmas SPEC-TAC-YULE-AR!” show to Husson University’s Gracie Theatre on Saturday, Nov. 26 at 7:30 p.m. This hilarious musical event describes itself as “Duck Dynasty goes to Carnegie Hall.” Sponsored by Downeast Toyota, the “3 Redneck Tenors” are part of the Gracie’s 11th Bangor Savings Bank season.

“This show has it all,” exclaimed Jeri Misler, managing artistic director of the Gracie Theatre. “This talented trio combines their classically-trained voices with sketch comedy to create a Christmas event the whole family can enjoy.”

The “3 Redneck Tenors” are real life Broadway and opera stars. Their repertoire includes a bevy of holiday classics, pop, Broadway, opera and other deep-fried musical delights. The familiar holiday tunes in the show include: “Sleigh Ride,” “White Christmas,” “I’ll Be Home for Christmas,” “Santa Baby,” “Santa Claus is Coming to Town,” “Blue Christmas,” “O Holy Night,” “Winter Wonderland,” “Jingle Bells,” and “Silent Night.” Audience members will also be able to enjoy holiday spoofs like “Grandma Got Run Over by a Reindeer,” “I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus,” and a few other great surprises!

Seeking a wider audience base, the three classically trained veteran artists created a new variation in the “tenor genre” that mixes down home laughs with big city music. It’s been said that if Larry the Cable Guy, Luciano Pavarotti, and Minnie Pearl had children, they’d be the “3 Redneck Tenors.”

With a book written by opera-veteran Matthew Lord and music arranged by award-winning composer Craig Bohmler, the show stars Lord, Blake Davidson, and Jonathan Frugé. Members of the trio were trained at a variety of prestigious music schools including the Julliard School of Music. The “3 Redneck Tenors” have performed at the Metropolitan Opera, Carnegie Hall, the Tokyo Opera House, and Theater Neue Flora. Their combination of singing, stand-up comedy and improv will provide audience members with a fun-filled evening of musical entertainment.

The trio’s creator and writer is Matthew Lord. A California native, Lord is recognized as a versatile performing artist whose stage work is consistently praised for its naturalness, intensity, and commitment. He has performed with almost every major opera house in the U.S. Lord made his New York Metropolitan Opera debut in January 2004 in “Boris Godunov.” He also performed in Andrew Lloyd Weber’s “Phantom of the Opera” as Piangi in the Hamburg, Germany production. Lord is a graduate of the prestigious Julliard Opera Center.

Blake Davidson is an award-winning singer who has performed all over the world. His range of musical experiences includes operatic, symphonic, and musical theatre. He has been featured in solo concerts at New York University, Lincoln Center, Carnegie Hall, and the Tokyo Opera House. Davidson has sung with the Anchorage Opera and the Dallas Opera. He was also a featured soloist on the Dallas Symphony’s Christmas CD. Early in his career, he was seen off-Broadway at 2nd Stage and as the ringmaster for the Shrine Circus.

Jonathan Frugé holds a bachelor of arts degree in music performance and a master of music in vocal performance from Texas Tech University. His credits include choral performances and soloist appearances at Carnegie Hall with the New York City Chamber Orchestra. He has also performed at the Walt Disney Concert Hall and numerous other venues. Before joining the “3 Redneck Tenors,” Frugé was a highly sought-after stage performer. He has over 20 leading roles to his credit including Colonel Hugh Pickering in “My Fair Lady,” Jinx in “Forever Plaid,” three original premieres and four regional tours.

Tickets for this holiday show are available on the theatre’s website, (www.gracietheatre.com) with prices ranging from $32.50-$42.50, plus a $2.50 per ticket fee. To purchase tickets over the phone, or for more information, please call the box office at 207-941-7888. Groups of eight or more are entitled to a 10 percent discount.

For patrons who would like to put together a customized package of multiple shows, The Gracie’s “You Pick 4” season tickets includes premium seats for at least four shows of your choice at a special discounted price. The premium seats located in the orchestra section are available for a limited time. Patrons can purchase tickets for the “You Pick 4” plan now through Feb. 23.

Single tickets range from $20-$47.50 over the course of the season depending on the show and the seat. Ticket prices vary depending on the performer. Multiple show purchases using the “You Pick 4” discount will reduce the overall cost by 20 percent.

