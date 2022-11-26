Ruth White finished in fourth place at the 2022 Champs Northeastern Regional race in

New York City on Saturday afternoon.

The Orono High School junior finished the 5K race in 17:51.8, finishing behind winner Ellie Shea of Belmont, Massachusetts, (17:10.7); second-place finisher Karrilynn Baloga of New Windsor, New York, (17:24.9); and third-place finisher Zariel Macchia of Shirley, New York (17:47.9).

The race consisted of runners from Maine to Washington, D.C.

White’s top-10 finish qualifies her for the Champs national championship in San Diego, California, on Dec. 10. White said she will be running in the meet.

White is coming off her second New England championship and second Class C title in a row.