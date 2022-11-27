A man was arrested on Saturday after allegedly stealing an Augusta police cruiser.

The cruiser went missing from the Augusta Police Department at around 1:30 p.m., when the officer left the vehicle to take a report. When the officer left the department offices, the cruiser was not in the place it had been parked, according to Deputy Chief Kevin Lully of the Augusta Police Department.

The cruiser was located at the Shaw’s Plaza in Augusta using the GPS system, according to Lully. When officers arrived at the plaza, they identified the driver in the cruiser as 27-year-old Kyle King.

King, who does not have a permanent address, has been charged with theft by unauthorized use and was taken into custody without incident, Lully said. He is being held on $300 cash bail at Kennebec County Jail.

King’s arrest comes after a man was reportedly harassing customers in the August Shaw’s Plaza on Saturday, according to CBS 13. The man reportedly verbally harassed a couple and their children, before he was taken into police custody.