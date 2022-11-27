The University of Maine made a late run but couldn’t come back against Brown University on Sunday, losing 70-63 on the road.

Brown led 38-34 at the half and increased its lead to 17, 64-47, before the Black Bears went on a 12-2 run and made it 66-59 with 2:53 left in the game.

Brown’s Kino Lilly Jr. made two free throws with 2:18 to play and ended the contest with a game-high 32 points on 11-20 shooting. Kimo Ferrari put the finishing touches on Brown’s win by hitting two free throws with 15 seconds left.

UMaine was paced by Kellen Tynes, who went 11-13 from the field and tallied six rebounds, four assists and two steals. Kristians Feierbergs added 12 for the Black Bears.

The Black Bears turned it over 12 times at Brown in Providence, Rhode Island.

UMaine (4-2) will face Fordham University (6-1) on the road Wednesday.