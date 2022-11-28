BLUE HILL — The Blue Hill Concert Association is excited to announce the lineup for its 46th winter season.

The season will begin on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023 at 3 p.m. in the First Congregational Church of Blue Hill with the Claremont Trio. Pianist Andrea Lam and twin sisters Emily and Julia Bruskin, violin and cello, make up the trio, which has been described as “one of America’s finest young chamber groups” by Strad Magazine.

On February 12, 2023, at 3 p.m. Yu & I a violin and guitar duo founded by YuEun Kim and Ines Thomé will perform a program including “beautiful Italian melodies, flowing songs from the USA, passionate dances from Argentina, enchanting songs from Germany, dreamy melodies from Korea, and fierce rhythms from Romania.”

Sunday, February 26, 2023, brings the Grammy-winning Pacifica Quartet to Blue Hill. The quartet of Simin Ganatra, violin, Austin Hartman, violin, Mark Holloway, viola, and Brandon Vamos, cello, are full-time faculty and quartet-in-residence at the Metropolitan Museum of Art at Indiana University Jacobs School of Music. Oregon Arts Watch says of the quartet that they are “worthy of mention in the same sentence as the Emerson, Takacs, Tokyo, Borodin and even the classic Guarneri and Juilliard [quartets].”

The Bennewitz Quartet performs the final concert of the season on March 19, 2023. The quartet of Jacob Fiŭer, Štěpán Ježek, Jiří Pinkas and Štěpán Doležal have performed several times before in Blue Hill and are a particular audience favorite. Their program includes compositions by Czech composers Antonin Dvořák, Hans Krása, and Erwin Schulhoff.

The Blue Hill Concert Association has entertained the residents of Peninsula with exceptional chamber music for almost five decades. During this time the Concert Association, as part of its mission, has also supported a commitment to music education for local students on the Peninsula. As in prior years, the day after each concert all four ensembles have agreed to provide a music education outreach for students. The Blue Hill Concert Association would be unable to provide these world-class concerts and unique educational opportunities without the generous and continued support from Tradewinds Marketplace, the Maurice Amado Foundation, the Onion Foundation, and gifts from area businesses and individual donors.

All concerts take place in First Congregational Church of Blue Hill on Sunday afternoons at 3 p.m. Tickets are $30 and students under 21 are admitted free of charge. Tickets are available online at bluehillconcertassociation.org.