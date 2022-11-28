The Finance Authority of Maine presented Camden National Bank with the “Lender at Work for Maine” award at its annual Showcase Maine event on Nov. 17. This is Camden National Bank’s 12h time as a FAME awardee, recognizing the Bank’s outstanding commitment to supporting Maine businesses and jobs. Over the past year, Camden National Bank partnered with FAME on 67 loans totaling over approximately $24 million. This, in turn, helped to create 115 Maine jobs and retain an additional 884 jobs.

“We’re honored to once again receive this inspiring recognition from FAME,” said Ryan Smith, executive vice president of Commercial Banking at Camden National Bank. “This award represents our commitment as a community bank to supporting local businesses and jobs for Maine’s long-term prosperity.”

A key recipient of FAME-backed funding from Camden National Bank was Bisson Transportation, based in southern Maine. “Bisson was looking for a product that our former bank was not able to provide, and the Camden Team jumped at the opportunity and made it happen. Camden has the confidence and the technology to deliver quality products like online banking and innovative loan products,” said Glen Frost senior vice president of finance at Bisson Transportation, who received lending as a result of Camden National Bank’s partnership with FAME earlier this year. “As banking transitions go, Bisson’s move to Camden was painless and smooth, there was a clear plan that was executed flawlessly.”

FAME is a quasi-independent state agency that provides financial solutions that help Maine people achieve their business and higher education goals. FAME helps to create a Maine workforce with good-paying jobs by focusing on the nexus of economic and educational development.