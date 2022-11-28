KENNEBUNKPORT — Please join Kennebunkport Conservation Trust and Maine Coast Fishermen’s Association for a presentation about local fisheries on Monday, Dec. 5 from 5:30-7 p.m. at the Kennebunkport Conservation Trust. “Getting to Know Our Town’s Waterfront” will explore the different aspects of Kennebunkport’s waterfront. This will be a conversational event designed to foster communications between those who work on and manage the town’s working waterfront and the tourist industry. The discussion will include how the industries can work together amidst a changing environment while educating the next generation about the challenges involved,

Panelists will include representatives from the waterfront tourism industry, a town planner, a commercial fisherman, and students from KHS’s Gulf of Maine Field Studies class. The conversation will be moderated by Maine Coast Fishermen’s Association’s Director of Community Programs, Monique Coombs.

Samples of locally-sourced seafood along with Maine Coast Fishermen’s Association’s Maine Coast Monkfish Stew will be served. The stew is produced by Hurricane Soups & Premium Chowders in Greene, Maine using sustainably harvested monkfish along with Maine produce and dairy. The proceeds from the sale of the stew benefit MCFA’s Fishermen Feeding Mainers program that donates fresh seafood to schools, food pantries and community groups statewide.

The event is free to attend in person or by Zoom, Here’s a link to register – https://www.kporttrust.org/events-1. Registration is required.