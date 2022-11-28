ELLSWORTH — Heart of Ellsworth is focusing its holiday celebration efforts on lighting up Downtown Ellsworth thanks to financial support from First National Bank. This year, 38 of Main Street’s iconic lamp posts will twinkle in an environmentally sound way with commercial-grade, encased LED marine lights powered by the City of Ellsworth.

“First National Bank is proud to sponsor Main Street Lights. Supporting our Main Street merchants and restaurants during the holiday season through lighting up the downtown helps to stimulate the local economy, visually inviting folks to shop local and keep revenue circulating in our community all year long.”

Downtown Ellsworth’s lamp posts have been lit since Small Business Saturday, Nov. 26 and be up through the new year.

To learn more about Heart of Ellsworth and their year-round efforts to beautify, support and promote downtown Ellsworth, visit heartofellsworth.org.