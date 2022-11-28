The Maine Lobster Festival is seeking an artist to create the 2023 Festival poster. Every year, thousands of these posters are hung all over Maine and beyond to promote the Festival, and to be sold as art keepsakes. The Festival is looking for just the right creative talent to make the Festival’s 2023 poster.

The winner will receive a $1,000 commission and must release the rights of the artwork to the Maine Lobster Festival. Artists are asked to submit samples of their work and a bio. A requirement for the poster is a large lobster, so it is helpful for the committee to see a sample lobster. The deadline for submissions is Friday, Dec. 30. Submissions will be accepted online. The winning artist will be chosen by a committee.

Five days of fun and feasting on the fabulous coast of Maine, the Maine Lobster Festival attracts thousands of people to the Midcoast region and has a long tradition of giving back to the local community. The 76th Maine Lobster Festival will be held Aug. 2-6, 2023 and will have free admission. For more information about the Maine Lobster Festival, visit the website at www.mainelobsterfestival.com, like it on Facebook, follow it on Twitter at @MELobsterFest, and on Instagram at @mainelobsterfest.