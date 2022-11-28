BANGOR – The TD Charitable Foundation recently awarded $15,000 to Penquis, the lead agency for Eastern Maine CA$H, to provide free tax preparation services and financial capability support to income-eligible families in Penobscot, Piscataquis, Waldo, Hancock, and Washington counties. Eastern Maine CA$H is a partnership of community non- and for-profit partners working together to help empower individuals and families to achieve long-term financial stability.

In 2023, Penquis will coordinate free tax preparation services by securing sites and recruiting volunteers who will be trained and receive IRS certification to provide tax preparation assistance. Volunteers will help individuals receive all of the benefits that they are eligible for, such as Earned Income Tax Credits and refunds.

In addition to tax preparation services, individuals will receive information and support to help them meet their financial goals. Of those served in the past year, many listed “having money for unexpected things” and “paying bills” as their top financial difficulties. Budgeting tips and information on local programs will be provided to assist low-to-moderate-income Mainers to maximize their financial resources.

“With support from the TD Charitable Foundation, we can continue to assist individuals and families to file their taxes and receive all of their eligible benefits while also providing resources that help with financial security,” said Jennifer Giosia, Housing and Energy Services director, Penquis. “This grant will help many individuals and families to increase their income, reduce debt, and build savings, which is incredibly important right now.”



For more information on tax preparation assistance, contact Rebecca Grant at emcash@penquis.org.