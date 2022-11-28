The U.S. Postal Service has announced its shipping deadlines for the rest of the holiday season.

The Postal Service said items should be sent as soon as possible.

In order to make it to its destination by Christmas Eve, the retail ground service deadline is Dec. 17.

While Priority Mail service is Dec. 19 and Priority Mail express is Dec. 22.

Be prepared for temporary rate hikes this year, which will depend on the weight of packages and the length required for delivery.

Commercial Priority Mail packages are up 75 cents and heavy, long-distance deliveries will see price hikes up to $6.50.

The price hikes will remain in effect until Jan. 22, 2023.

If you’re trying to save a buck or two, ship early and consider flat rate boxes.