In response to recent comments in the Bangor Daily News about Social Security, commenter Reg_Bamford doesn’t seem to realize that there are millions of people in the U.S. who don’t make enough money to save a red cent. Even $15 an hour won’t get you far.

It often takes two people to make ends meet, let alone save. Where has the commenter been living, in New York City? In Maine where I live, a great many people barely make $40,000. Could they save on that? Rent costs $1,000 or more and then there is a car to get to work. I live near Calais and the closest bus is in Bangor, 90 miles away. Or the men hitchhike. Someone has to step up to help retirement for these people or they could starve.

Gilda Chase

Baring Plantation