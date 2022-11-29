BANGOR — For the first time in half a decade a Maine Book and Authors’ event returns to Bangor to celebrate the literary arts. On Saturday, Dec. 10 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., more than 20 Maine authors will gather in Downtown Bangor to meet readers and do book signings. Over 80 books spanning all genres of books will be for sale at the event, organized by Hampden resident Christopher Packard, who is the author of “Mythical Creatures of Maine: Fantastic Beasts from Legend and Folklore” (Down East Books, 2021) and a Bangor High School science teacher.

The Bangor Area Maine Authors’ Book Fair welcomes all and has free admission. Shoppers should plan to bring cash, though many tables accept Venmo or Paypal and a few accept credit cards. It will be held at 120 Park Street in the Vestry of the Unitarian Universalist Church. The International Cryptozoology Museum, Briar Patch Books, Charmed in Brewer, and Wicked Brew Cafe are sponsoring the book fair. A raffle will be held.

At the fair you’ll find a mix of local favorite authors with multiple titles as well as many new authors publishing their first books. The list includes traditionally published authors, independent authors, and Maine Authors’ Publishing authors (which is unaffiliated with this event). The authors list includes: Sarah Walker Caron, Loren Coleman, Robin Clifford Wood, Emma G. Rose, Katie Lattari, Nomar Slevik, Sarah Smiley, Alexandra Hinrichs, Trudy Irene Scee, Constance Ruth Clark, Roslyn Reid, Christopher Packard, Bruce Pratt, Robert Spencer, Greg Westrich, Onslow Pennypacker, Ila Yarbrough, Caleb Smith, Roxie Zwicker, Douglass Hoover, Dani Bannister, Pam Dixon Oertel, and Anne Lee.

Clifford Wood (Hampden), whose creative nonfiction book “The Field House: A Writer’s Life Lost and Found on an Island in Maine” (She Writes Press 2021), won both the 2022 Maine Literary Award for Nonfiction and the John N. Cole Award for Maine-themed Nonfiction.

Pratt (Swanville), whose debut novel, “The Serpents of Blissfull” (Mountain State Press 2011) is an award winning writer, poet, as well as a University of Maine English Lecturer.

Westrick (Bangor), is the author of eight top rated Maine and New Hampshire hiking guides (Falcon Guides) including “Hiking Maine”, “Hiking Maine Waterfalls”, and “Hiking Maine’s Baxter State Park.” He has served as an English professor at Kennebec Valley Community College, Eastern Maine Community College, and at Husson University.

Selvik (Trenton), is an independant podcaster, documentarian, and author. His books include “Granite Skies: A Disconcerted Journey Through the Unknown” (Self Published, 2020), “Otherworldly Encounters” (Llewellyn 2018), and “UFOs Over Maine” (Schiffer Publishing 2014).

Hoover (Troy), is a professional blacksmith and knife maker at Striped Dog Forge and an independent self published author of two acclaimed novels “The Homestead” (2018), and “The Accursed Huntsman” (2021).

The International Cryptozoology Museum table will be sharing exciting developments about their move to Bangor, selling cryptozoology books, and will be hosting their founder and director, author Loren Coleman. Coleman is the author of over 40 books. All sales at the museum table will benefit development of the International Cryptozoology Museum in Bangor. The Bangor Museum bookstore and library location will be closed for the day to attend the Book Fair.



The Briar Patch sponsor table will host staff and local books from Bangor’s preeminent independent bookstore as well as Bangor author Sarah Walker Caron. Caron is the author of six books including “Classic Diners of Maine” (The History Press 2020) and the “Disney Princess Tea Parties Cookbook” (Insight Kids 2022).