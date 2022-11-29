PORTLAND — The Bakery Photo Collective presents the 22nd annual Photo A GoGo Exhibition, Auction and Benefit Party with live music by KING MEMPHIS on Friday, Dec. 9 from 6 to 8:30 p.m.

Hosted at: Maine Studio Works 170 Anderson Street. For more information or to schedule a walk-through, please contact Nick Gervin at 207-409-5743 please leave a message if you hit voicemail or email nickg@bakeryphoto.com.

The Bakery Photo Collective is proud to present the 22nd annual Photo A GoGo auction and party! Since its debut in 2000, Photo A GoGo has become one of southern Maine’s most anticipated annual arts events – a memorable evening with live music, local drinks and eats, and a space full of old and new friends and amazing photography.

Photo A GoGo supports the Bakery’s public darkrooms and digital-lab photo finishing facilities on Forest Avenue, in Portland and provides funding for our educational workshops and artist-lectures series. The auction features work from established and emerging photographers at incredible prices. The open submission event has always gained the attention of many collectors, curators and galleries locally and beyond. The Bakery Photographic Collective is a 501c-3 non profit art organization that provides the resources and support to artists working within the photographic medium to create and hone their skills. Since our doors have reopened in our Portland, Forest Ave location, we have had over 400 individual artists utilize our public resources to make photographic works come to life and be shared.

This year’s GoGo features the live rockabilly sounds of KING MEMPHIS, and the night’s true star: the work of established and emerging photographers at incredible prices for a great cause!

A big thank you to our sponsors: Hunt’s Photo & Video, Wex, Allagash Brewing Co, Northeast Photographic, Preti Flaherty, Knickerbocker Group, Casco Bay Frames and Gallery, Bath Savings, Urban Farm Fermentory, Maine Museum of Photographic Arts, and Maine Photo Works.

And a very special thank you to this year’s host Maine Studio Works.