Bangor’s farmers market will remain outdoors this winter despite the lifting of COVID-19 indoor gathering restrictions.

The Bangor City Council agreed Monday to lease space in the Upper Abbott Square Parking Lot on the corner of Harlow and Franklin streets to the Bangor Farmers’ Market Association so it could hold its winter market on the property. The city charged a base fee of $200 for the lease.

Last winter, the Bangor Farmers’ Market Association first leased a portion of the city-owned lot, where it also holds its summer farmers market, so the market could be held outdoors during the pandemic.

The group asked to lease the space again because the lot “is familiar, outdoors, and allows for adequate social distancing that its members and patrons desire,” according to council agenda.

In previous years, the indoor winter markets were held in the function room at Sea Dog Brewing Co. on Front Street in downtown Bangor. In 2019, however, the market was forced to move to a city-owned property at 50 Cleveland St. while the Sea Dog renovated its banquet space.

The winter market takes place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m on the first and third Sundays of each month from December through April, excluding holidays. The market will be canceled, however, if snow is anticipated or a winter parking ban is in effect.