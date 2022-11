MACHIAS — The Gift of Knowledge Community Resource Fair will be Wednesday, Dec. 14 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Machias CareerCenter, 53 Prescott Drive. This informative event will provide information on Washington County resources and services available for veterans and those who are 55-plus, however, all are welcome to attend!

Snow date: Thursday, Dec 15 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Questions, call Dodie at 207-255-1933.