A kindergarten teacher in Bucksport has been accused of assaulting a 5-year-old student.

Bucksport Police arrested Christian Koelbl, 52, of Stockton Springs for allegedly assaulting a 5-year-old student, who is in the RSU 25 school system, according to WVII.

The alleged assault took place on Oct. 20, but police told WVII they did not receive a report about it until Nov. 21.

He was charged with aggravated assault.

Koelbl is a kindergarten teacher at the G. H. Jewett School in Bucksport.

Koelbl has been released on bail, according to WVII.

RSU 25 Superintendent Jim Boothby said Koelbl has been on administrative leave since Oct. 28.