The U.S. Space Force has just opened its first regional command center in Hawaii, a clear sign to me that the Pentagon is preparing for war with China.

The proxy war using Ukraine to weaken Russia is part of the big picture. Russia and China have each other’s backs as they announced at the opening of this year’s Winter Olympics in Beijing. Pentagon brass see China as a formidable adversary so they have prioritized weakening their chief ally, Russia.

In announcing the creation of Space Force’s Indo-Pacific command, Space Force chief Gen. B. Chance Saltzman said that in the event of a potential conflict with China, “we find ourselves competing against a thinking adversary who continues to field counter-space systems as well as their own exquisite space-based support systems along with their increasingly capable terrestrial force.”

I think Taiwan will be used at the cat’s paw in the same way that I believe Ukraine is being used now.

China’s President Xi Jinping has said that China will defend itself, but that its goals are not military expansion. The Belt and Road Initiative and other economic cooperation projects are well underway. Many nations are clamoring to join BRICS, the economic group whose name is an acronym for the combined economies of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.

I believe the U.S. is feeling threatened because the era of dominating the world economically is ending. Sanctions against Russia this year backfired badly for Europe and the U.S.

Those concerned for a future planet not ravaged by nuclear war should speak up now.

Lisa Savage

Solon