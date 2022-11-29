A Lewiston mother and her 2-month-old son were pulled from a burning car following a crash in Topsham last week.

The mother may face criminal charges, police said.

The 25-year-old woman was driving the minivan near the Bowdoinham town line at about 6:20 p.m. last Tuesday, police said, when the car crashed into a tree and burst into flames off Middlesex Road.

Passersby broke the windows of the van to gain access and rescue the mother and child.

The woman suffered a broken leg and other internal injuries, police said. She was taken to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston for treatment. The baby was not hurt, police said.

The mother was speeding at the time of the crash, according to police, who added charges are possible.

The crash remains under investigation.