BELFAST — Play, eat, drink, and hang out with friends at the Boardgame Cafe’ in Belfast. Board game lovers of all ages are invited to gather in the basement of the Belfast Maskers’ theater on Wednesday nights from 6 to 9 p.m. The library of games contains over 100 titles to enjoy, from familiar classics like Scrabble and Clue to the very latest award-winning strategy and cooperative games such as King of Tokyo and Forbidden Sky.

A $5 cover charge per person includes access to all of the games as well as complimentary coffee and tea. The cafe has snacks for sale to be enjoyed while gaming including a variety of fresh-baked pastries and locally-made tamales. The Boardgame Cafe will be open every Wednesday in December.



For more email sashakutsy2018@gmail.com or checkout our Facebook event page at https://www.facebook.com/events/1307327943353108.