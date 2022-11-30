BIDDEFORD, Maine — A crossing signal in Biddeford that was supposed to go back up this week has reportedly been delayed.

This comes after a teenage girl was hit by a car. The driver then took off.

As part of the ongoing construction project on nearby Water Street and Main Street, crews moved the signal with yellow flashing lights up Main Street.

Police say the hit-and-run driver was heading down a curve on Main Street in Biddeford, heading toward Saco, when their car hit 13-year-old Evangeline Felt in a crosswalk. She suffered multiple fractures.

Both MaineDOT and the city of Biddeford say they are waiting on parts to come in from out of state.

However, the crossing signal will only be temporary.

The plan is to remove that crosswalk altogether and move it up to Water Street where there will be a new traffic signal and a traditional crosswalk.