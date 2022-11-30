This story will be updated.

Strong winds whipping through the state have left thousands of Mainers without power on Wednesday night.

As of 5:15 p.m., approximately 6,955 Central Maine Power customers were without power, according to the utility’s outage map.

Most of those outages were located in Androscoggin and Cumberland counties, which were reporting a combined total of about 5,300 outages.

Versant Power customers haven’t been impacted as harshly, but winds are expected to travel northeast throughout the evening, and outages are likely. As of 5:15 p.m., approximately 146

customers throughout the Bangor region and Ellsworth region were affected by power outages.

High winds of 20 to 30 miles per hour are expected throughout the night, with gusts reaching up to 60 miles per hour at points, according to the National Weather Service.