Due to “frightful” weather, this Saturday the Machias Christmas Parade of Lights sponsored by and co-hosted by the Machias Bay Area Chamber of Commerce and the Town of Machias will be moved to Saturday, Dec. 10 at 4 p.m. and the lineup at 3:30 p.m. at Machias Memorial High School. All other events that day will remain the same, please join us. Contact Sandi or Ryan at 207-271-1499 for more information.

More articles from the BDN