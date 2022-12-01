Maine drug enforcement agents raided a home in Aroostook County Wednesday and found $245,000 of fentanyl and methamphetamine, in addition to several guns and more than $12,000 in cash, according to the Maine Department of Public Safety.

Daniel White, 56, of Wade, was charged with drug trafficking, according to Shannon Moss, spokesperson for the department.

The bust came after a months-long investigation by the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency. Maine drug cops executed a search warrant on a home on Gardner Creek Road in Wade, a town west of Presque Isle.

Agents seized more than 2 pounds of fentanyl and a half pound of meth during the raid. They also found more than $12,000 in cash and multiple guns.

Federal drug enforcement agents, Aroostook County Sheriff’s Department and Maine State Police assisted in the investigation.

White is being held at the Somerset County Jail.