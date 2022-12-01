SCARBOROUGH — If you want to learn about the biggest trees in Maine then be sure to go to the presentation “Big Trees of Northern New England” at the Scarborough Municipal Building, 259 U.S. Route 1, on Monday Dec 5 at 6 p.m.

The program is presented by the Scarborough Land Trust and Friends of Scarborough Marsh.

Wooden boat builder, outdoorsman and Big Tree Program measurer Kevin Martin will be showing and discussing these trees as described in his new book “Big Trees of Northern New England.” You will hear how he got involved with finding the trees, how lumber from similar trees is used in his boat building work, and how wildlife use these impressive parts of our landscape. The discussion will cover trees on public land in the region, and where they are located so you can go see them for yourself. City tours are also described. He will highlight some trees local to the Portland-Scarborough area.

Books will be available for sale after the presentation for those interested. Martin will also be available to answer questions and sign books.

For more information about Martin, visit http://kevinmartin.wcha.org/.

For more information about the Scarborough Land Trust and how to become a supporter, please visit www.scarboroughlandtrust.org or call 207-289-1199.



The Scarborough Land Trust is a community based, non-profit organization focused on conserving natural and agricultural land. In addition, the Land Trust owns and manages over 1,500 acres, actively managing the land for the benefit of people and wildlife. Seven properties are open to the public and have trail systems. For more information on protecting your land, upcoming education programs and events, volunteering, or to make a donation, contact the Scarborough Land Trust at 207-289-1199 or info@scarboroughlandtrust.org. To visit the website go to www.scarboroughlandtrust.org.