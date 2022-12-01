BANGOR — The Bangor Public Library is excited to announce the return of the Friends of the Bangor Public Library book sale. Just in time for the holidays, this sale — the first since the pandemic — will be held for three days this year.

This sale is conducted by the volunteer-driven organization Friends of the Bangor Public Library. They have gone through the community-donated books and multimedia items to highlight treasures sure to delight anyone on your holiday list. And, as an added bonus, the library of beloved University of Maine Professor Virginia Nees-Hatlen will also be available for sale. Her collection includes a variety of books on literature, art, history, and poetry.

The first evening Thursday, Dec. 8, will be a members-only preview from 5–7:30 p.m. The general sale will start on Friday at 10 a.m. and run until 4 p.m. It will continue the following day from 10 a.m. to noon. Then, at 12:30 p.m., it will convert to a bag sale at $3 per bag until ending at 2:30 p.m. Bags will be provided.

For more information, visit www.bangorpubliclibrary.org/friends-december-2022-book-sale.

