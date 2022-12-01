BANGOR — Ten Bucks Theatre presents Charles Dickens’ classic tale of redemption, hope, and spirits in a dramatic reading of “A Christmas Carol,” adapted by Mark Torres and directed by Julie Arnold Lisnet. Featuring an ensemble of eight actors who rotate through a dizzying array of characters with local favorite Ben Layman as Ebenezer Scrooge.

Show dates are Dec. 8, 9, and 10 at 7 p.m. (masking optional) and Dec. 11 at 2 p.m. (masking required). It promises to be an evening that will melt even the coldest of hearts.

All shows will be at our Bangor Mall location, in the former Sears wing, on the right side of the corridor heading toward center court.

Admission to the performance is by donation with a suggested amount of $10 at the door.

This year we are also asking for donations to support the Bangor Humane Society. You have the chance to help animals in need with donations of blankets, towels, linens of any sort, along with canned cat food or canned dog food, dog toys, and high value dog treats like pepperoni or jerky or other soft treats. No pillows please.



Bring donations to drop off at Ten Bucks Theatre or more items are available on the Bangor Humane Society wish list: https://www.bangorhumane.org/get-involved/wish-list/.