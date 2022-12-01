A Presque Isle man has died at the Maine State Prison in Warren.

Robert Carney, 59, died about 7:20 p.m. Wednesday, according to Anna Black, a spokesperson for the Maine Department of Corrections.

The Maine attorney general’s office and medical examiner’s office were notified, as is standard procedure for deaths within state prisons.

Black did not disclose Carney’s cause of death.

Carney was sentenced in August 2021 to 20 years in prison with all but eight years suspended and four years of probation for aggravated drug trafficking.