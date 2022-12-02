Incoming Chair LuAnn Ballesteros of The Jackson Laboratory to take helm in 2023 as current Chair Clif Greim of Frosty Hill Consulting concludes 2-year term

AUGUSTA — The Maine State Chamber of Commerce announced its Board of Directors has elected LuAnn Ballesteros, vice president of External and Government Affairs for The Jackson Laboratory, as board chair. Ballesteros’ 2-year term will begin on Jan. 1, 2023. Current Chair Clif Greim of Frosty Hill Consulting will serve as past board chair upon the completion of his 2-year term as chair on Dec. 31. Bob Montgomery-Rice, president and CEO of Bangor Savings Bank, will serve as first vice chair. Ann Robinson, partner and chair of Pierce Atwood‘s Government Relations & Lobbying Practice Group, has been elected second vice chair.

The incoming Maine State Chamber board officers will lead Maine’s largest business association at a pivotal time as the first regular session of the 131st Maine State Legislature convenes, and as Maine continues to experience aftermath effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, rising inflation, increasing energy and housing costs, workforce shortages, and other economic challenges. Maine also is experiencing higher in-migration, and increased investments in areas supporting economic growth, such as education, workforce development, broadband expansion, increased access to child care, and more.

“With sincere thanks to current Board Chair Clif Greim and Maine State Chamber President Dana Connors for their outstanding leadership, it is a great honor to be selected to chair the Maine State Chamber’s Board of Directors,” said Ballesteros. “The Chamber will continue to look at Maine’s future with optimism, a focus on the positives, and a commitment to the success and betterment of our state and all Maine people. We have significant challenges before us, and they require collaboration among the business community, lawmakers, and government and policy leaders. Working together, we can further advance Maine as a great place to live, work, and do business.”

“It has been a privilege to serve as the Maine State Chamber’s board chair over the last two years, and to see the remarkable work the Chamber does and will continue to do, even in the most difficult of times such as the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Greim. “I look forward to working with new Chamber leadership to continue growing the Chamber, addressing Maine’s current business challenges, and helping Maine prepare for an even brighter economic future.”

“The Chamber is fortunate and grateful to have had the strong and steady leadership of Clif Greim over the last two years, and to have the leadership, vision, and energy of LuAnn Ballesteros for the next two years,” said Maine State Chamber President Dana Connors. “As my retirement from the Chamber nears, I am confident that with LuAnn at the helm and a dedicated executive committee and board with deep experience and expertise, the Chamber is well-positioned heading into 2023 to continue its mission advancing a strong business climate and economy.”

The Maine State Chamber’s Board of Directors guides the Chamber’s legislative and regulatory policy and advocacy efforts and directs its proactive agenda on initiatives and issues that impact Maine employers, economy, and business climate. The Maine State Chamber’s board of directors will comprise 90 members at the start of 2023. In addition to electing leadership at their Nov. 21 meeting, 28 board members were reappointed and eight new directors were elected.

The Maine State Chamber has not named a successor to Connors, who will retire as president of the organization in the coming months.