SEARS ISLAND — Community members are invited to take a break from the hustle and bustle of the holiday season by sharing in a winter solstice celebration of light on Sears Island. Friends of Sears Island will host the event on Wednesday, Dec. 21 from 4 to 6 p.m. Attendees will enjoy a self-guided walk along a path lit with hundreds of luminarias and a decorated tree.

The Carver Memorial Library is collaborating with Friends of Sears Island on a special illuminated solstice StoryWalk® of the book “The Shortest Day” by Susan Cooper with illustrations by Carson Ellis. Pages of the book will be spaced out along the walking loop for all to enjoy. Free hot cocoa and cookies will be available, and recorded music will lend a festive air to this family friendly evening.

This non-denominational event is free and open to all, with a suggested donation of $5 per person or $10 per family to support Friends of Sears Island’s education and conservation efforts. This year, in an effort to help our neighbors in need, FOSI is also encouraging participants to bring donations of non-perishable food items and toiletries to put under the tree, which will be collected at the event and given to the Congregational Methodist Food Cupboard in Searsport.



Sears Island is located at the end of Sears Island Road off Route 1, just east of Searsport. Participants can park along the causeway at the end of the road, and walk through the luminaria path anytime from 4-6 p.m. Dress warmly and wear footwear appropriate for the weather conditions, and bring a flashlight or homemade lantern that uses a battery-powered light. No flames or pets will be permitted. In the event of inclement weather, this event will be canceled. For updates, check www.friendsofsearsisland.org, www.facebook.com/friendsofsearsisland.