Two illegally killed doe deer were dumped off Interstate 95 in Aroostook County on Thursday.

The two carcasses were found near mile marker 260 on the southbound side of the interstate in Benedicta, according to Mark Latti, a spokesperson for the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife.

Latti said Saturday morning the does were likely dumped there between 7 and 11 a.m. Thursday.

“Some of the meat was taken from the deer, but much of the deer was left to waste next to the highway,” Latti said, adding that at least one deer appeared to be unregistered.

Maine Operation Game Thief is offering a reward of $3,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the illegal killing of these doe deer. Those with information should call 1-800-ALERT-US. You can also submit a tip online by using the Maine OGT app or through the website at www.maineogt.org.