Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

At some time over the years, writing a note to acknowledge thanks for the receipt of a gift has gone out of fashion. While a written note may be more elegant, most people giving the gift would be happy to receive acknowledgment by text or email. Behind that gift is someone who cares enough about us to give us the present and who wishes us the best.

If we cannot acknowledge and thank those who care for us, then the gift is just money, a sweater or toy. Not only is this a discourtesy to the giver, but it means that we missed the whole point of the gift. And that is the real shame.

Jeffrey Lovit

Addison