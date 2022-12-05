Community members are invited to join Healthy Acadia online via Zoom on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, from 5 to 6 p.m., for “An Introduction to NeuroMuscular Balancing for Performance, Pain Relief, and Wellness,” with special guest Josh Warren, M.S., LMT. The free online event is the latest installment in Healthy Acadia’s Monthly Mindfulness series.

As he debunks some common myths about stretching and exercise, Warren will introduce participants to NeuroMuscular Balancing techniques for performance, pain relief, and wellness.

Since muscles pull bones, opposing muscles should be in balance. Balancing muscles improves range of motion and joint function including straighter tracking of the hips and knees. A variety of techniques are utilized to help lengthen the short and tight muscles and shorten the long and tight muscles to bring the body toward balance. Release tension regardless of how long the muscles have been tight.

This gentle modality includes a postural assessment and corrective and take-home exercises, and addresses the cause of many issues including and not limited to neck, shoulder, back, knee, and hip discomfort. NeuroMuscular Balancing is ideal for those interested in a self-empowered approach.

In this session, Warren will share four key stretches that can help set the stage for a lifetime of wellness. There will be Q&A to enhance the interactive experience so attendees can take away what they find most pertinent to their daily well-being. Find out more at NeuroMuscularBalancing.com.

Pre-registration is required for this free event. The one-hour session will be offered virtually via Zoom. To register and receive the Zoom link, go to bit.ly/mindful-1523.

Warren, M.S., LMT, Certified Integrated Positional Therapist, Reiki Master, and 500-Hour Yoga Teacher holds a master’s degree in exercise science concentrating in sport psychology. He resides in Lamoine and is currently the only Certified Integrated Positional Therapist in Maine.

Warren lived with low back pain for about seven years and unsuccessfully tried numerous therapies. After applying this simple approach to bring the body into alignment, the pain quickly resolved.

He founded NeuroMuscularBalancing.com to share his passion for empowered optimal living. He recently released his first NeuroMuscular Balancing Training Video Download and E-Manual. Warren has coached tennis at numerous colleges, and clubs including directing the tennis program at Sankaty on Nantucket Island, and taught holistic practices at centers including Kripalu Yoga Health Center. He is a speaker at international events and has contributed modern and time-honored holistic approaches to multiple books including The Tennis Drill Book, Yoga for Pain Relief, and the Yoga and NeuroMuscular Balancing Chapter of a Peak Performance book coming out soon.

As head women’s tennis coach, Warren started Husson University’s first tennis team in 2015. Utilizing a holistic approach, they rapidly advanced by winning their conference and making it to the NCAA Tournament in just four years while the team maintained above a 3.5 GPA.

For more information or to inquire about a private session, or hosting a talk or workshop, email: Josh@NeuroMuscularBalancing.com or visit NeuroMuscularBalancing.com.

For additional information about this and future mindfulness events in the series or other programs focused on building skills that promote mindful living, contact Ursula Hanson at ursula@healthyacadia.org. Healthy Acadia is a 501(C)(3) community health organization building vibrant communities and making it easier for all people to lead healthy lives throughout Washington and Hancock counties.

For more information about Healthy Acadia’s health and wellness programs and services, visit healthyacadia.org.