LEWISTON – Androscoggin Home Healthcare + Hospice hosts its first annual Chair’s Reception on Nov. 30 as a way of saying “thank you” to the donors, sponsors, board members, and volunteers from the previous year in the spirit of the holiday season of giving.

“We’ve seen over 16,000 patients this year, navigating about 3,800 patients a day that we’re helping through healthcare across this state. 260,000 times, one of our clinicians has walked into somebody’s home here in Maine, 28 percent growth since 2019” said Ken Albert, president, and CEO of Androscoggin. “There is a need for sure. You are investing in a need, and we appreciate that we do our work with volunteers. We cannot do that without the support of the community.”

Similar to Androscoggin’s Annual Meeting, guests listened to stories and witnessed instances of their gifts in action, while enjoying refreshments among Androscoggin’s greatest supporters.

Albert remarked, “I want to thank you very much for supporting our mission. We cannot fulfill our mission without the support of the community, and our donors are just essential to that. When I say donors, I mean people who donate their time and talents. Regardless of how you support us, you are ambassadors in the community, and we highly appreciate that.” highlighting the value of the contributions to the organization.