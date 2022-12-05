Joe K. Walsh is a performing mandolinist and instructor at Berkeley School of Music. The “music video” for Walsh’s ethereal improvisational track titled “Tom” is a collaborative experimental documentary short film that illustrates a sailing trip out of Bass Harbor, undertaken by Greg Miller of Cuttingsville, Vermont.

Miller customized a 1966 O’Day Daysailer and brought it to Bass Harbor where he prepped at Fox’s before sailing amongst the islands for several days and nights.

Fox is a still and motion image artist living in Bass Harbor. He documented Miller’s departure and return from using a hand-held time-lapse technique. Fox’s camera was supplemented by a camera Miller brought with him on the trip as well as a third camera by, Blair C. Currier of Portland.

These collaborators originally met on Mount Desert Island in 2000 when Miller was working as a trail crew leader at the Appalachian Mountain Club’s Echo Lake Camp and Fox and Currier were studying at College of the Atlantic. They met Walsh that summer while he was building trails in Acadia National Park with the Americorp program.

You can watch Tom on Fox’s website or Walsh’s Youtube channel.

https://www.nikolaifox.net