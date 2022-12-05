A controversial gender identity policy will be taken up in the Oxford Hills school district Monday night.

Parents on both sides of the issue said they are concerned about safety and protection.

The gender identity policy was proposed to prevent harassment and bullying and assist in the educational and social integration of all gender identities, according to Maine School Administrative District 17.

If passed, it would allow students to choose how they want to be identified, whether their parents agree and give them the option to “use the facilities that closely match their gender identity.”

Some parents are concerned about the facility policy, which includes locker rooms and bathrooms.

Others said transgender students are having a hard time because of a lack of protections in the district.

This issue has gotten so divided that the two board members who proposed the policy are facing a recall election petition by parents.

The meeting is at 7 p.m. in South Paris.