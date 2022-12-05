Five people were injured Monday when a man drove his pickup through the front door of Dollar Tree in Ellsworth.

The truck accelerated in the parking lot, crashed into a parked car and then smashed through the main entrance of the retail store next to Marden’s, according to Capt. Shawn Wiley of the Ellsworth Police Department.

All five injured were bystanders. Wiley said the injuries are not life-threatening, though some people may have had bones broken during the incident. He said he is not sure if any Dollar Tree employees were among the wounded.

The driver, an 80-year-old local man, was not hurt, Willey said. Police are trying to determine if the man may have accidentally accelerated into the store or if the truck may have malfunctioned.

There is no indication that alcohol or a medical issue may have played a role in the incident, he said.

“He was trying to park,” Willey said.

The store is likely to remain closed for at least the rest of the day if not longer, he said.