Birchbrook, a financial planning and management firm serving individuals and businesses in downtown Bangor, announced Brett S. Miller is their new senior portfolio manager. Miller, a Chartered Financial Analyst, joined the firm in late November.

Miller brings with him a wealth of knowledge in the financial industry, with over 30 years of professional investment experience. Prior to joining Birchbrook, he held senior roles in several fiduciary wealth management firms, including KeyBank, and most recently, Bangor Savings Bank.

“We are pleased to have Brett join us,” commented Lucie Estabrook, CEO of Birchbrook. “With decades of experience in investment management and first-rate client service, he shares our investment philosophy, our fiduciary values, and our dedication to helping our clients achieve their financial goals. Brett is a great addition to our team.”

To support the firm’s capabilities in investment management, Miller will focus on portfolio construction and oversight. He will also serve as a member of Birchbrook’s investment committee.

Miller earned his BSBA in finance from Boston University, and earned his CFA designation from the CFA Society in 2001.

For more information, please visit http://www.birchbrook.com or contact the firm at (207) 990-1117.

Miller may be reached directly at brettmiller@birchbrook.com or (207) 990-1117.