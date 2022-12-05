A string of break-ins targeted cars parked at the Waldo County YMCA in Belfast on late Friday afternoon, the latest in a rash of similar incidents in the area, police said.

The culprits, police said, may be an organized group targeting gyms.

“It’s indicative it’s an organized crew, if they’re going from gym to gym and doing the same thing at each parking lot,” said Belfast Police Chief Bobby Cormier. “The [modus operandi] fits the profile of an organized theft gang.”

Cormier said there was a similar incident at the Blue Hill YMCA this weekend and recently at Moose Point State Park, though law enforcement have not confirmed if the incidents are connected.

In Belfast, five cars had windows smashed, according to Waldo County YMCA CEO Russell Werkman. Three other cars were unlocked and had items stolen as well. Security camera footage shows cars driving around the parking lot and stopping next to the different cars for about 30 minutes, he said.

A similar car was caught on camera breaking into cars at the Blue Hill YMCA, Cormier said.

There were other people in the lot, Werkman said, but the perpetrators worked discreetly.

“There were people walking by that car. They must have been very, very good thieves to not make noise, not attract suspicion,” he said.

Cormier said wallets and purses were stolen in Belfast. Some of the property was recovered in Bucksport.

Four cars were also broken into at the facility on Veteran’s Day, Werkman said.

The YMCA’s members feel violated, Werkman said. To help remedy that, the Waldo County YMCA will install a new security camera that will better capture license plates. The facility is also encouraging members to bring their valuables inside. Still, he recognizes it will take more than that to make members feel safe.

“It feels like shutting the barn door after the horse has gotten out. Security cameras are great, but they don’t stop theft. We’ve all gotta be vigilant and take care of each other,” he said.

Police have not yet identified suspects, Cormier said.