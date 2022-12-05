The University of Maine’s football team will have a new quarterback next season.

Joe Fagnano, who has been the starter the last three seasons, has entered the NCAA transfer portal.

On his Twitter account, he thanked “everyone who has been part of my journey here.

“For my final two years of eligibility, I have decided to enter the transfer portal to explore new opportunities,” he wrote.

Fagnano completed 57.1 percent of his passes (208-of-364) for 2,231 yards and 15 touchdowns for the 2-9 Black Bears this past fall. He was intercepted six times.

He rushed for a career-high 296 yards on 93 carries and was the team’s third-leading rusher. He ran for three touchdowns.

The Williamsport, Pennsylvania, native concluded his UMaine career with 5,655 passing yards, eighth best of all time.

Fagnano was a two-year captain.

The Black Bears still have an experienced quarterback in junior Derek Robertson, who replaced the injured Fagnano in fall 2021 and completed 121 of 238 passes for 1,505 yards and 12 TDs. He was intercepted four times.

He started seven games before Fagnano returned.