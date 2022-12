Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

How many more mass shootings must we endure before we put more restrictions on guns, especially assault weapons?

According to the Nov. 25 BDN article on shootings, “the U.S. has now had 40 mass killings so far in 2022.” It is time to take some action on gun control.

Inez Toothaker

Newburgh