What a treat to read Jim Fabiano’s Thanksgiving show up and eat column!

It collapsed me into a crumbling, quivering heap of merriment as I read this wonderful tribute to our holiday. What a treasure his family has in this individual.

With so much angst in the world today, it was an article that would brighten anyone’s otherwise gloomy day! More columns like this, Please.

Laura Brush

Bangor