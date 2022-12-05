Teigan Pelletier, Jr., F, Oxford Hills

Pelletier is coming off a huge sophomore season with Oxford Hills, hitting a game-winning basket against Edward Little to lead the Vikings to the Class AA state final. Pelletier can score at all three levels and plays great defense. The junior could be the best player of the year. As a sophomore, Pelletier averaged 17.7 points per game, 7.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists.

Brady Saunders, Sr., G, Brewer

Brady Saunders, Brewer basketball. Credit: Contributed

Saunders returns to help the Brewer Witches win the Class A championship. The Witches lost in the A North final a year ago and return a lot of the same team. Saunders is one of the best guards in Maine and will show it this winter.

Yusuf Dakane, Jr., G, Lewiston

Yusuf Dakane of Lewiston poses for a photo during the basketball preseason. Credit: Contributed

One of the most underrated guards in Maine, Dakane will have a lot on his plate as the go-to guy on the Lewiston team but can score with the best of them. With many seniors from last season leaving the Blue Devils, Dakane will be a featured player. Last season, Dakane averaged 12.8 points, 7.3 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 3.1 steals per game.

Will Kusnierz, Sr., G, Dexter

In this Feb. 25, 2022, file photo, Dexter’s Will Kusnierz (front) dribbles around a Fort Kent defender during the Class C North semifinal in Bangor. Credit: Joseph Cyr / Houlton Pioneer Times

Dexter came within a shot of winning the Class C state title last year, and Kusnierz was a big reason why. Kusnierz leads the Tigers, can shoot and make plays, and will be one of the top players in all of Class C this season.

Malachi Cummings, Sr., G, Presque Isle

Malachi Cummings is one of the best scorers in basketball in Class B and will look to lead Presque Isle to the top of B North this winter. Cummings can score inside and out and will be an important part of Presque Isle’s chances this year. Cummings was named Big East player of the week in January, averaging 19.5 points, seven rebounds and 6.5 assists per game, showing off his all-around game.

Madden White, Sr., W, Nokomis

In this Nov. 22, 2022, file photo, Madden White, a senior at Nokomis High School, passes the ball at practice. Credit: Linda Coan O’Kresik / BDN

A lot of light shined on Cooper and Ace Flagg last year as Nokomis lifted the Class A state title, but White was a major player in the Warriors’ title run. White is one of the best scorers in the class, and the Warriors will go as far as White brings them. Last season, White scored 10.3 points per game.

Pierce Walston, Jr., W, Orono

Pierce Walston of Orono High School. Credit: Courtesy of Monty Rand

Orono reached the Class B North final last year and returned a lot of the Red Riots team this winter. Walston is the leader of their team, along with Will and Ben Francis, and Orono will be a tough team to beat. Walston was first-team all-conference last year averaging 18 points, six rebounds and five assists a game.

Adam Savage, Sr., F, Skowhegan

Skowhegan’s Adam Savage. Credit: Contributed

One of the best big men in Maine, Savage can score inside and out. Skowhegan returns a few important players and Savage will be in the middle of everything the River Hawks do this winter. Savage averaged 14 points and 10 boards last season.

Chance Mercier, Jr., G, Ellsworth

Chance Mercier plays basketball for Ellsworth during the 2021-22 season. Credit: Contributed

Mercier and Ellsworth fell in the Class B state championship game to Yarmouth, but with Mercier coming back the Eagles have a great chance to return. The guard scored 20 points, grabbed six rebounds and dished out three assists last season. Mercier can score in bunches, rebound well and is a pest on the defensive end.

Walker Oliver, Sr., G, Hodgdon

Walker Oliver of Hodgdon poses for a photo during the preseason. Credit: Contributed

Oliver scored 64 points in a game against Washington Academy last season and had many games with high-scoring outputs. Oliver is one of the best offensive players in northern Maine and will look to improve the Hawks’ 12-6 record from a year ago. Oliver averaged 26.6 points per game last winter.