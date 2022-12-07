GREENVILLE JUNCTION — The Friends of the Mountain will be auctioning off the only remaining chairs to the 1967 Squaw Double Summit Lift. Online bidding will open at 8 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 15 and run through 8 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 18 with a reserve of $500. The auction link is at https://www.facebook.com/events/666673115182600?ref=newsfeed.

The highest bidders will not only take home a piece of nostalgic memorabilia, their support will help to guarantee the continued operation and improvement of our beloved ski mountain.

Friends of the Mountain, a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization, was formed in February of 2012.

The mission has always been to re-open the abandoned Big Squaw Mountain ski area and to provide affordable, family skiing, and racing to the local community. For over a decade, the volunteer group has maintained the lower ski lodge, infrastructure, trails, and hosted nearly 100,000 skier visits.

Every year has been spent hoping and dreaming of a day that a viable buyer will invest in and recognize the importance of this recreational treasure. The sale of the mountain property has been under agreement for three years now. The recent announcement of the canceled sale is devastating news.

Today the Friends of the Mountain is prepared to resume mountain management for the foreseeable future. During this time of giving and of thanks, please continue to support the mountain too. Be it this online auction, chair sponsorships, volunteering, gift certificates, a general donation, or by simply coming to ski with us, it all helps make a difference.

Thank you in advance for doing all that you can to help us keep skiing alive in Piscataquis County and the Moosehead Lake Region of Maine. We can’t do this without you.



General donations can be sent to Friends of the Mountain PO Box 307 Greenville Junction, ME 04442 or via PayPal https://www.paypal.com/fundraiser/charity/2170175.