A man walking on Route 1 in the town of Hancock was struck and killed by a truck early Wednesday morning.

Edwin Rowe, 67, of Hancock was walking about 6:15 a.m. when he was hit by a northbound white 2001 Chevrolet S-10 pickup truck driven by 57-year-old Shawna Hardison of Lamoine, according to Shannon Moss, a spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

Rowe died at the scene, Moss said Wednesday.

Rowe was wearing dark clothes while walking along a stretch of road without street lights, according to Moss.

Hardison was not injured in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation, and no additional details were immediately available.