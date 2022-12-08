ROCKLAND — Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus will join holiday festivities at the Good Tern’s Hole in the Wall Bagel Shop, 754 Main Street, on Saturday Dec. 17 from 9-11 a.m. Children of all ages and their families are invited to share in free activities, including Christmas cookie decoration with Santa and Mrs. Claus.

In the spirit of giving this season, the Staff and volunteers at Hole in the Wall Bagels are also coordinating a giving tree: those would like to donate may drop off new and unwrapped gifts at Good Tern Co-op or Hole in The Wall Bagels anytime before 9 a.m. on Dec. 17. The gifts will be donated to a local charity. The regular hours of the Hole in the Wall Bagel Shop are 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily.

Teel Foster, who is leading the team organizing the event, is glad to be welcoming families into the shop: “Santa and Mrs. Claus will be out and about in the Midcoast area, and they’re looking forward to celebrating the season with Christmas cheer!”

Hole in the Wall Bagels is a community owned and operated bagel bakery and café in Rockland, Maine, part of Good Tern Co-op natural food store next door. Good Tern Natural Foods Co-op is a member-owned food and health store founded in 1980 to provide healthy food and wellness choices at reasonable prices for the local community.